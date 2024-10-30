Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $610.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $401.45 and a 1 year high of $612.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

