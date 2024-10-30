Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

