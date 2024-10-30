Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Linde by 23.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.84. The stock had a trading volume of 494,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,221. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $376.70 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.92 and its 200-day moving average is $451.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.