Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $344.66. The stock had a trading volume of 365,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $198.68 and a 12-month high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.