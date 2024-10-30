Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 281,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,607,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $791 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at about $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth $8,667,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

