Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Palomar Q2 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Palomar stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,420.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,486. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

