Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 1,557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.9 days.

Entain Price Performance

GMVHF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

