Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 1,557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.9 days.
Entain Price Performance
GMVHF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $13.14.
Entain Company Profile
