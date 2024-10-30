EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

EnQuest Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About EnQuest

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.