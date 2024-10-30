Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enertopia Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENRT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 24,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,491. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Enertopia Company Profile
