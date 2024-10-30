Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 66.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

