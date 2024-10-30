Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$43.91 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

