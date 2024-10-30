Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

