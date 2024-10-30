Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,766 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
PPH traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. 127,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $665.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
