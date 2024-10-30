Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVG opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

