Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 68,845 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

