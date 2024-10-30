Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNG traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.64. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490. The company has a market cap of C$205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.