Dymension Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Dymension has a market cap of $329.62 million and $25.89 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,503,742 coins and its circulating supply is 210,975,090 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,457,599 with 210,860,198 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.53990418 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $23,084,928.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

