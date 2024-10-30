DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Boosted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.