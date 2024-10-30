Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1,249.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,447. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.30 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.