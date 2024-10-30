Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $49,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.