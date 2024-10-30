Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

