Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 312,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.