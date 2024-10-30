Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 250,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $49.83.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

