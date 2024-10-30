Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ traded up 0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.43. 100,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of 13.80. Destiny Tech100 has a 1-year low of 8.25 and a 1-year high of 105.00.

