Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,805,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.