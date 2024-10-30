Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

