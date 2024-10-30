Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 2,964,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,906.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLVHF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
