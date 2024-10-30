Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,228,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 192,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
