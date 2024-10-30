Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 725,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,695. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 893.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

