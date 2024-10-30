Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform” Rating

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

DQ stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

