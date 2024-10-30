Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,379.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $436.77 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $203.57 and a one year high of $456.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.40.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

