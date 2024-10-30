Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

