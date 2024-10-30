Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CAT opened at $377.95 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.94.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
