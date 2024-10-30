Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

