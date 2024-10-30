Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $312.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

