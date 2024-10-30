Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

