Creekmur Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 161,656 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 393,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

