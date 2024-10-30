Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CACC stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.13. 14,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.52. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total value of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,577,694.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

