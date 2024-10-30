Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 889,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,016.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $86.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

