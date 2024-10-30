Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 468,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 174,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,521. The company has a market cap of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.73. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

