Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $192,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,320,800. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Codexis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codexis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,129. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

