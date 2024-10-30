Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,337.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,736.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,495 shares of company stock worth $3,187,116. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

