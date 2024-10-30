Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies makes up 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lwmg LLC owned about 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CETY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 18,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.33. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies ( NASDAQ:CETY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

