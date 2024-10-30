Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.09. 56,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.23. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $212.82 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

