China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 131.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89.4% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
