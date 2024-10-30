Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $24,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,656,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,983,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 381,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BXMT stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

