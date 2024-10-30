Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,754 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.