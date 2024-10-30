Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 104,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 151.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

