Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 11.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

