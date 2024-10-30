Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.58. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.000-23.150 EPS.
Chemed Stock Down 12.3 %
Chemed stock traded down $74.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.92. The stock had a trading volume of 196,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $587.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed has a 12-month low of $525.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.76%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
