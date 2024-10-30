Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.58. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.000-23.150 EPS.

Chemed Stock Down 12.3 %

Chemed stock traded down $74.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.92. The stock had a trading volume of 196,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $587.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed has a 12-month low of $525.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock worth $4,141,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

